Editorial, 1/17: MLK Jr. Day different, more important than ever

In Lincoln, Monday’s celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day won’t look the same as it has for the last quarter century.
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March, which last year drew 800 people to walk from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student union to the state Capitol, will be held virtually, forced off the streets by the coronavirus pandemic.
But the need to remember King and what he stood for has never been more pressing in the 35 years the holiday has been celebrated.
Now remembered for his nonviolent leadership of the Civil Rights movement, it is often conveniently overlooked that King was a fearlessly outspoken protester, reviled by much of white America, when he led confrontations on buses and at lunch counters in the segregated South.
Arrested in 1960 for “driving without a license,” then sent to prison after he was arrested at a sit-in because authorities said he’d violated probation on the driving charge, then subjected to FBI surveillance for the rest of his life, King faced law enforcement harassment and discrimination.
Protests and police violence and racial discrimination came together in last summer following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Coming after multiple deaths of black Americans caused by police and vigilantes, Floyd’s killing sent thousands into the streets of cities across the country.
In Lincoln, those protests lasted for weeks, bringing a new generation to raise its voices against racism and for policing reform, efforts that are ongoing and should continue with the determination and dedication King brought to the struggle.
The Lincoln protests became violent on two nights. King would have abhorred that destructive turn of events, as he rightfully believed that violence would be the only cause for his movement to be defeated. That continues to ring true today.
Nationally, the Black Lives Matter movement lacks a King-like leader and the organization provided by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and other groups who worked tirelessly in the movement.
That lack of leadership and organization blunts the movement’s effectiveness, nationally and locally.
More often forgotten, King, at the end of his life, was leading the Poor People’s Campaign, a movement aimed at economic and social justice for the poor, regardless of race.
Five decades later, those issues still need to be confronted nationally and in Lincoln, where nearly 45% of Lincoln Public Schools students qualify for free and reduced lunches, a 20% increase from 1997, in one of the best indicators of rising poverty in our city.
Poverty and race-related issues, from underemployment, lack of affordable housing, and food deserts to the disproportionate deaths of African Americans from COVID-19 must be addressed in Lincoln as well as nationally.
King was assassinated in Memphis in 1968. That means only those in their late 50s or older can remember King, his powerful leadership and oratory and his tragic death.
But his legacy is kept alive through books and films, commemorations of the holiday and, most importantly, reflection and action on civil rights, voting rights, racial and economic justice that continue King’s “I Have a Dream” quest that America live up to its creed that “all me are created equal” and make real the promise of democracy and justice for all.