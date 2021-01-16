Editorial, 1/17: MLK Jr. Day different, more important than ever

In Lincoln, Monday’s celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day won’t look the same as it has for the last quarter century.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March, which last year drew 800 people to walk from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student union to the state Capitol, will be held virtually, forced off the streets by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the need to remember King and what he stood for has never been more pressing in the 35 years the holiday has been celebrated.

Now remembered for his nonviolent leadership of the Civil Rights movement, it is often conveniently overlooked that King was a fearlessly outspoken protester, reviled by much of white America, when he led confrontations on buses and at lunch counters in the segregated South.

Arrested in 1960 for “driving without a license,” then sent to prison after he was arrested at a sit-in because authorities said he’d violated probation on the driving charge, then subjected to FBI surveillance for the rest of his life, King faced law enforcement harassment and discrimination.