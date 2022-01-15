Editorial, 1/16: MLK Day is good time to talk voting rights

The fight for voting rights and free, fair elections, King said, in another speech, is incumbent on Americans, who for decades proclaimed the United States as the world’s beacon of democracy.

“America must begin the struggle for democracy at home. The advocacy of free elections in Europe by American officials is hypocrisy when free elections are not held in great sections of America.”

Appropriately, President Joe Biden cited King as he challenged the country’s elected leaders to do the right thing for democracy as the U.S. Senate considers new voting rights acts and state legislators, including those in Nebraska, confront legislation aimed at restricting and suppressing the vote.

“Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace?” Biden asked in his Georgia speech last week. “Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis? This is the moment to decide to defend our elections, to defend our democracy.”

Individual citizens should ponder Biden's query as well. And, as we remember King on the holiday established in his honor, we should heed his rallying cry and again pressure Congress and the Legislature to preserve, protect and defend our precious right to vote and our democracy.

