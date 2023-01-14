Editorial, 1/15: King's words hold key to healing division

"History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people." -- Martin Luther King Jr. in a speech in 1959.

***

As we mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, the civil rights leader's words from more than six decades ago still hold true. There is a strident clamor from some and appalling silence from others.

Our nation was founded on dissent. It fueled our desire to break away from England and the Revolutionary War.

The essential nature of dissent to participatory government wasn't lost on our nations founders, whose First Amendment to our constitution guaranteed the rights to free expression of religion, free speech, a free press, freedom to assemble and the "right to petition Government for a redress of grievances," essentially a fancy way of saying anyone can complain.

Dissent gets new ideas and new perspectives into the spotlight and forces our nation and its communities -- however one defines "community" -- to confront our weaknesses and opportunities.

Dissent is healthy. Until it isn't.

When opinions and ideas are being shared and people are listening and being listened to good things can happen. When the point of contention isn't really about change but contention itself, when volume becomes more important than verity, problems don't get solved.

King said, "Forgiveness is not an occasional act. It is a permanent attitude,” and "I know that love is ultimately the only answer to mankind's problems." At the same time, he never wavered in his call for racial equality and economic and social justice.

The way King lived a life weaving together a constant call for change and a constant call for love, understanding and forgiveness is an example for us all today.

As a people, we are divided by politics and social issues. They are no greater than political or social issues of the past. But the tone of discourse is perhaps less constructive than in any other era.

In a sense, our nation has always been self-healing. With time, concerted effort or a bigger challenge, we have overcome wide rifts.

Neither the Legislature nor Congress can write a bill to fix what ails us. Neither a gubernatorial nor presidential order will make us better.

The answer to a divided nation this Martin Luther King Jr. Day -- and every day -- begins with each of us.

Fittingly, we close with words from a 1960 speech by King, again words that ring true today: "If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”