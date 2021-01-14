Editorial, 1/15: Free speech not free from consequences

“Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech,” The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution says, at the same time it freedom of (or from) religion, a free press, the right of assembly and the right to petition the government for redress of grievances.
On the surface, the First Amendment seems simple, but its implications – and obligations – are anything but.
Of the five freedoms delineated, freedom of speech the most fundamental. Without it, none of the other freedoms could exist.
But free speech is far more complicated that anyone being allowed to say anything anytime. Our collective freedom is rooted in personal responsibility. Our freedom of speech exists only as long as we recognize that our own personal responsibility plays a role in free speech for all.
In the age-old example, your right to free speech doesn’t extend to yelling “Fire” in a crowded theater. Physically, of course, no one can stop you, at least the first time. But your freedom of speech doesn’t imply freedom from consequences. Inciting a dangerous situation imperils lives, your own personal freedoms and the freedoms of others.
That brings us to last week, a tragic and horrific collision of freedoms, anger and aggression that ended up with five dead and the U.S. Capitol and a nation’s psyche in tatters. Egged on in large part by President Trump via social media, protesters flocked to Washington, D.C., and, at the president’s suggestion, marched to the Capitol where chaos and carnage ensued.
In the aftermath, President Trump’s Twitter and Facebook accounts were suspended. Parler, an alternative social media platform where conservatives have congregated in recent weeks, has been rendered digitally homeless after having hosting services yanked by Amazon, Apple and Google.
Many of those upset with these decisions have been quick to cite violation of free speech.
Let us be clear: These social media companies aren’t the government. They are businesses providing a service (or withholding it) at their discretion, a principle with which conservatives are generally quite comfortable. There are user agreements, terms and conditions and community expectations that dictate acceptable bounds.
Threats and harassment, wherever they happen, can become criminal. And somewhere, yes, someone has to make a judgment from time to time about what is acceptable. Judgments rarely make all parties involved happy.
Free speech is the popular term, but it misses the mark by just a bit. There are strings attached. There are consequences. And we have obligations.
Last week, insurrectionists forgot those obligations. We have built a government that leaves the policing to us. Facebook, Twitter and others did what they felt best to serve their business, their customers and their safety.
But it wasn’t really the echo chamber of social media that got us here. And it won’t be social media that fixes us. It’s going to take a whole lot of people who make a whole lot of changes to make us a whole nation again.