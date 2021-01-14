Editorial, 1/15: Free speech not free from consequences

“Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech,” The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution says, at the same time it freedom of (or from) religion, a free press, the right of assembly and the right to petition the government for redress of grievances.

On the surface, the First Amendment seems simple, but its implications – and obligations – are anything but.

Of the five freedoms delineated, freedom of speech the most fundamental. Without it, none of the other freedoms could exist.

But free speech is far more complicated that anyone being allowed to say anything anytime. Our collective freedom is rooted in personal responsibility. Our freedom of speech exists only as long as we recognize that our own personal responsibility plays a role in free speech for all.

In the age-old example, your right to free speech doesn’t extend to yelling “Fire” in a crowded theater. Physically, of course, no one can stop you, at least the first time. But your freedom of speech doesn’t imply freedom from consequences. Inciting a dangerous situation imperils lives, your own personal freedoms and the freedoms of others.