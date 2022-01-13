Editorial, 1/14: State of state indeed strong, but priorities are slightly off

* Prisons: We remain skeptical of the need for a new prison, but we agree with the governor that “pursuing policies that aim to reduce crime and recidivism” shouldn’t interfere with that debate.

With the nation’s most overcrowded prisons system, Nebraska cannot sit by and let the status quo continue. Now that some progress has been made on staffing, structural improvements must follow.

Certainly, the Nebraska State Penitentiary is showing its age. And replacing a prison is a significantly better proposal than adding a new one to the fold, as had been proposed by Ricketts last year.

Still, criminal justice reform is more than just buildings, and reducing the crowding will require changes made at both the Capitol and county courthouses.

* Water: Ricketts is absolutely right to shine a light on Nebraska’s water resources.

The Platte River not only powers Nebraska’s economy but provides Lincoln’s drinking water – and water levels have declined over the years. And Colorado’s explosive growth would increase demand on the river, but the devil will truly be in the details for this proposed $500 million canal project.

And the biggest talking point – a $200 million proposed lake the size of Iowa's Okoboji, to be located between Lincoln and Omaha – would conceivably reduce the risk of flooding on the Platte, but it has so few specifics and so many question marks that it’s difficult to address.

