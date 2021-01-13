Editorial, 1/14: Now isn't time to tighten access to government

Our system of government -- elected representatives, committees and compromises, checks and balances -- isn't built for efficiency. It's built for deliberation, public participation and transparency.

That's why a proposed rule change in the Nebraska Legislature is such a bad idea.

Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango wants to bar news reporters from the Legislative executive sessions. "We're not trying to hide anything," he said Tuesday in a hearing on the change. "We're trying to provide a better outcome."

His argument is that state senators, he among them, may feel inhibited from asking questions or floating ideas with the possibility that those comments might become news.

Well, they are news. The public has every right to understand what goes into the laws they live by. State senators worked hard for the right to be public servants. Did they really expect their work wouldn't happen in "public?"

Reporters gain valuable insight into legislation and legislators through their access to executive sessions. They understand how bills evolve or why they live or die. Witnessing the dynamics among lawmakers is illustrative, as well.

And all of that information gets passed on to the public, the real power behind the Legislature.