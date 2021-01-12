Editorial, 1/13: Winner-take-all, voter ID ideas would do more harm than good

The last documented case of ineligible voters attempting to cast ballots in Nebraska occurred in Dawson County in 2016. Two people who had cast early ballots were blocked from voting again in-person on Election Day.

Poll workers caught the discrepancy and rejected the provisional ballots, and it’s unclear whether the recently naturalized citizens – who later pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor – intended to vote twice.

Again, the system in place worked, as it has for generations.

No onerous, expensive voter ID requirements – which have been used in some states to suppress minority voters – were needed to do so.

As for the winner-take-all system in place in 48 states, awarding votes by U.S. House district like Nebraska and Maine provides a more representative cross-section of the true desires of a state’s voters.

President-elect Joe Biden won 100% of the electoral votes in Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin despite being selected by fewer than half of those states’ voters. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, claimed all of North Carolina’s electoral votes despite winning just 50.1% of votes.