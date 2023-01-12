Editorial, 1/13: New project adds to momentum at Lincoln Airport

Last week’s agreement giving a Colorado company the right to develop about 30 acres of Lincoln Airport property with the aim of transforming it into a major hub for air cargo and other aviation-related industries was a Happy New Year blast of good news not only for the airport but all of Lincoln.

Burrell Aviation intends to invest an estimated $65 million over several years to construct large buildings on airport property at the south end of what’s called the west ramp, structures designed to attract air freight companies, logistics firms, food businesses and aircraft maintenance providers to use the Lincoln airport as a hub for delivery in the central U.S.

The company is proposing two or three large buildings, to be built in phases, with up to 210,000 square feet of space and estimates that the first tenants could occupy spaces as soon as 2025.

At full build-out, the development could add from 180 to 350 permanent jobs with salaries averaging from $60,000 to $80,000 a year.

Those are the kind of high-paying jobs that need to come to the growing community, employment opportunities that could attract newcomers to the city and inject dollars into the local economy – as will the construction projects which should begin well before 2025.

But it’s already good economic news for the airport and Lincoln taxpayers.

The airport will get rent from the 30-year ground lease signed with Burrell – which could extend to 50 years – and will eventually own any structures the company builds when the lease expires.

That’s a sharp contrast to previous developments in which the airport built the structures. This arrangement will put cash in airport authority coffers allowing it to keep its property tax levy as low as possible.

It’s also of note that the Burrell development is beginning at the time when the airport is in the midst of a $55 million terminal expansion and renovation project, aimed at attracting more airlines and flights and will, hopefully, see its first tenants as a project to rebuild the main runway gets underway.

The rebuild that will allow the airport to maintain its 13,000-foot-long runway would not have occurred without the efforts of Sen. Deb Fischer.

Nebraska’s senior senator brokered an agreement with the National Guard Bureau, which will chip in funds to the project as the Federal Aviation Administration, which covers 90% of the cost of most airport capital improvements, was not likely to pay to rebuild a runway of that length.

That effective representation from Fischer was one of the keys to bringing the Burrell development to Lincoln as the runway length factored into its decision to locate at the airport with the project that, if it comes to fruition, will greatly benefit the city in multiple ways.