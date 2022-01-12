Editorial, 1/13: Earmarking stimulus money into airline recruitment seems to make sense

Using a one-time handout to fund a long-term necessity is rarely considered to be a smart move -- until now. This time, it makes sense.
There's no guarantee that earmarking additional federal stimulus money beyond the $1.5 million the Lancaster County Board committed to the Lincoln Airport Authority would actually work in encouraging more airline service, but it's worth the gamble by the city of Lincoln.
We consider it seed money that gives the airport and the city time to prove to, say, Delta Air Lines that flying into Lincoln is a viable and worthwhile venture.
Investing in this quality-of-life issue makes even more sense because of a $50 million expansion already underway to improve the terminal and add gates at the airport.
Originally, the mayor's office said it would not earmark a portion of its $46 million in federal stimulus money to help lure new air service to the city.
However, members of the Lincoln City Council contacted Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and asked her to change her mind. They also planned to present a resolution to the mayor.
If the mayor were to be swayed to allocate $1.5 million, it would mean the Lincoln Airport Authority will have $3 million at its disposal to use as minimum revenue guarantees — a risk-sharing incentive airports of Lincoln’s size routinely use to encourage airlines to start service.
That's a nice incentive to bring another airline to town. The airport was recently dealt an unexpected blow when Delta announced it would end service in Lincoln this month, eliminating twice-daily flights to and from Minneapolis.
The last Delta flight out of Lincoln was Monday, leaving the airport serviced by only one airline, United, which offers flights to Chicago and Denver.
Expanding on that number seems imperative to Lincoln's growth in both population and stature. There are roughly 140 airports in cities about Lincoln’s size competing for air service, and Lincoln has the disadvantage of being just an hour away from Omaha’s larger airport, Journal Star city reporter Margaret Reist reported.
But when you consider that Lincoln is a capital city with a major university and plenty of corporate entities, there is a real need for the convenience of travel in and out of the local airport.
When we talk about attracting the best job candidates to Lincoln, this is one of the amenities that plays into an organization's ability to bring someone here.
In addition to that, having more air service would be a convenience that could be used by everyone in Lincoln. It might sound trivial, but driving an hour east to catch a flight, especially in the heart of the winter season or early in the morning or late at night, is an inconvenience.
We have the money. We should invest it in the things that better the lives of those who live here. More airport options seems like a logical choice.