Editorial, 1/13: Earmarking stimulus money into airline recruitment seems to make sense

Using a one-time handout to fund a long-term necessity is rarely considered to be a smart move -- until now. This time, it makes sense.

There's no guarantee that earmarking additional federal stimulus money beyond the $1.5 million the Lancaster County Board committed to the Lincoln Airport Authority would actually work in encouraging more airline service, but it's worth the gamble by the city of Lincoln.

We consider it seed money that gives the airport and the city time to prove to, say, Delta Air Lines that flying into Lincoln is a viable and worthwhile venture.

Investing in this quality-of-life issue makes even more sense because of a $50 million expansion already underway to improve the terminal and add gates at the airport.

Originally, the mayor's office said it would not earmark a portion of its $46 million in federal stimulus money to help lure new air service to the city.

However, members of the Lincoln City Council contacted Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and asked her to change her mind. They also planned to present a resolution to the mayor.