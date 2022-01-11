Editorial, 1/12: Lawmakers should keep hands off health department

A new legislative map means Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood now represents a chunk of Lancaster County.
And now he -- along with nine co-signers -- has put forth LB859, to take away the local control of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, which alone among the state's 16 health districts is able to act independently of the state.
A quirk of timing -- the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department was established in 1889, before the state formally recognized health departments -- gives Lancaster County a measure of control unique to the state.
For more than 130 years, no one cared -- until the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department imposed directed health measures in response to COVID that were more stringent that those called for by the state or advocated by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The principle of local control is generally associated with Republicans like Clements and his co-signers. But politicians apparently believe they can make better public health decisions than health experts familiar with unique local issues.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is, indeed, an outlier, and it's proved to be a very effective one -- organizing vaccination clinics, educating residents and communicating policy changes. Residents in other health districts should be as fortunate as Lancaster County residents.
"There's been a lot of people who didn't care for the decisions made by (the health department," Clements said. He's right. The county's DHMs have not been universally applauded.
But a recall effort against Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and four City Council members fizzled when it failed to collect enough signatures to get the recall on the ballot. That should tell Clements something about many of his new constituents.
The Legislature has a lot to get done in this year's 60-day session. There's money to be spent (or saved), there's tax reform to address and school funding needs immediate attention. Tax reform and school funding are perennially vexing and will require an investment of time and brain power by lawmakers.
None of these issues -- important ones for all Nebraskans -- should languish because of proposals like LB859 robbing senators' valuable and limited time and attention.
Whether it's public health, K-12 education or basic governmental needs, unless there's ample evidence of shortcomings, decisions should be made as close to voters as possible to ensure accountability and familiarity with the issues.
At the moment, nowhere in Nebraska is there a community-wide mask mandate. That is not the issue. The issue should be what happens in the next public health crisis? Would you rather have decisions made by accountable, local officials reacting to specific conditions and data. Or do you want health policies made by distant decision-makers who, as evident from our current situation, are willing to inject politics where they don't belong?