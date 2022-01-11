Editorial, 1/12: Lawmakers should keep hands off health department

"There's been a lot of people who didn't care for the decisions made by (the health department," Clements said. He's right. The county's DHMs have not been universally applauded.

But a recall effort against Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and four City Council members fizzled when it failed to collect enough signatures to get the recall on the ballot. That should tell Clements something about many of his new constituents.

The Legislature has a lot to get done in this year's 60-day session. There's money to be spent (or saved), there's tax reform to address and school funding needs immediate attention. Tax reform and school funding are perennially vexing and will require an investment of time and brain power by lawmakers.

None of these issues -- important ones for all Nebraskans -- should languish because of proposals like LB859 robbing senators' valuable and limited time and attention.

Whether it's public health, K-12 education or basic governmental needs, unless there's ample evidence of shortcomings, decisions should be made as close to voters as possible to ensure accountability and familiarity with the issues.