Editorial, 1/12: Football tragedy shines light on local communities' need to be prepared

Ten days ago, America was jolted by the reality -- really a reminder -- that football is a dangerous -- and, yes, a life-threatening -- endeavor.

Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle and went into cardiac arrest in the first quarter of a "Monday Night Football" game in Cincinnati.

His heartbeat was restored on the field by medical personnel, who employed CPR and an automated external defibrillator, before the 24-year-old was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

By Friday, he was alert and communicating with family members and teammates through Facetime and Zoom calls. Meanwhile, a nation breathed a heavy sigh of relief as it collectively fell in love with the Buffalo Bills defensive back.

And on Saturday, football resumed.

But moving forward without recognizing that such a moment -- even 775 miles to the east -- is a wake-up call to all of us would be a blown opportunity, particularly as we navigate a youth sports and high school activities landscape that only grows bigger each year.

Lincoln Public Schools has two board-certified athletic trainers at each of its seven high schools. They are on campus for all practices and on hand for home games, although simple math -- there are multiple games at all levels going on simultaneously -- shows that they are spread thin, particularly in the event of an emergency where every second counts.

No one expects them to have the same kind of medical expertise on the sideline as the National Football League, a multibillion-dollar industry that has the means to spend whatever is necessary.

However, high schools are populated with hundreds of athletes. That means a lot of the burden of player safety falls on coaches, who we'd hope would make the time for CPR training.

Most large school districts, including Lincoln Public Schools, have some kind of emergency aid requirements, but a state law could extend the requirement of protection to youth sports coaches at any level.

Hamlin's cardiac episode on what looked like a routine tackle -- he actually suffered commotio cordis, in which a blunt force to the chest disrupts the electrical cycle that sparks the heartbeat -- should be a wake-up call to all coaches to get CPR certified.

We urge coaches everywhere -- from the peewees to the varsity level -- to take the time to obtain CPR certification. It might someday make a difference.

Through this tragedy, Hamlin shined a light on all that's good about sports. A nation some consider too far divided came together to support a young man, his team and family and his community. And his recovery is a reason to celebrate.

He also put a spotlight on the potential for tragedy anywhere -- Lincoln included -- and the need to be prepared for it. Not heeding this warning would be a terrible mistake.