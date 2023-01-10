Editorial, 1/11: Portland trip holds promise for LPD future

A trip to Portland, Maine, by Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins and city officials is a step toward ensuring the safety of our community and our police officers.

The trip, funded as part of a U.S. Department of Justice grant, aimed to give the Lincoln contingent a first-hand look at Portland's cooperative response model, where a mental health clinician is part of a team dispatched to certain emergency situations. Clinicians also help train new officers on crisis intervention.

Portland is about a quarter of the size of Lincoln, but the numbers are impressive. Between May of 2021 and May of 2022, the behavioral health unit had contact with residents 1,322 times, a quarter of those calls without an officer present. Clinicians had to call for police backup only twice, and only five incidents ended in arrests.

Police officers saved time and were able to focus on public safety issues they were more adept at handling. And, presumably, fewer people were arrested or routed into the criminal justice system when what they really needed was help or treatment.

When it comes to the growing incidence of crisis calls related to mental health issues, "The community is saying we don't want officers doing this work," Ewins told Journal Star reporter Andrew Wegley. "And we've been saying this for years in law enforcement. 'This is not our job.'"

As an editorial board, we, too, have said this. Police have a hard enough job without having to become mental health experts. If this can ease the strain for current officers and help as recruiting tool for new officers, it will be an investment.

And an investment it might take. The $150,000 grant funded an analysis of community policing efforts. Implementing them will cost someone something -- to be figured out as Lincoln's plan takes shape whether than involves hiring additional staff or contracting with existing mental health care providers.

But assuming Lincoln builds a proportionate program -- through departmental hiring and community partnerships -- it will benefit both public safety, de-escalating certain types of situations, and the bottom line, diverting people who don't belong there from courts and jail.

It's often easier to borrow good blueprints than to draw your own, so we hope that the Portland experience can help Lincoln ramp up its own program in a timely manner.

We have officers and residents whose lives may depend on it.