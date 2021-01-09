Editorial, 1/10: When is the right time to fund a new prison?

Still, the longer the project is put on hold, the more expensive it will become. Today's $230 million cost will likely be even higher in a couple of years.

Money for a new prison is almost certainly going to be appropriated someday. Before it is, some questions need to be asked and answered. Most notably is how it will be funded and when it should happen.

How lawmakers structure the funding is an obvious question, but finding stopgap measures to put in place to alleviate overcrowding before a new facility becomes available is also an important topic that should be debated with the new legislative session that opened this week.

Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop told the Journal Star last week he continues to believe the solution to Nebraska's crowded prisons is a mix of some new buildings and corrections reform, including rehabilitation and programming before release and then structure and accountability after release.

Clearly, prison and sentencing reform should be high-priority topics this legislative session.

Lathrop plans to reintroduce a corrections reform bill (LB1004) in January, which passed but was vetoed by Gov. Pete Ricketts after the Legislature adjourned in August.