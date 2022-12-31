Editorial, 1/1: Reflection on new year, new resolutions

New Year’s Day, for some, involves feasting, football or, perhaps nursing a hangover after ringing out the old.

Whatever one does to celebrate (or recover), turning the page on a new year often involves resolutions — those promises we make to ourselves as we start a new calendar year with a clean slate.

Maybe it’s as simple as resolving to be patient with new Husker football Coach Matt Rhule and not call for his firing at halftime of the spring game if the red offense sputters. Or playing nice during our city elections. Maybe it’s as taxing as running a marathon or just getting in better shape. Or maybe it’s as life-affirming as doing one good deed a day.

Next week, we’ll be back with our Journal Star Editorial Board 2023 agenda — our key issues we think our community needs to address — but for this week, as we have done on holidays past, we offer some wise words on fresh starts and new beginnings.

“Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.” — Benjamin Franklin, American inventor and diplomat

“Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.” — Helen Keller, American author

“On New Year’s Eve the whole world celebrates the fact that a date changes. Let us celebrate the dates on which we change the world.” — Akilnathan Logeswaran, German activist

“Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to.” — Bill Vaughan, American columnist

“It is never too late to be what you might have been.” — George Eliot, English novelist

“Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.” — Brad Paisley, American singer-songwriter

“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson, American essayist

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” — Oprah Winfrey, American talk show host and author

“No matter how hard the past, you can always begin again.” — Buddha, religious teacher

“I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring.” — David Bowie, English singer-songwriter

“Be the change you wish to see in the world.” — Ghandi

“Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.” — Albert Einstein, German-born theoretical physicist

“It’s never too late to become who you want to be. I hope you live a life that you’re proud of, and if you find that you’re not, I hope you have the strength to start over.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald, American author

“You’ll never get bored when you try something new. There’s really no limit to what you can do.” — Dr. Seuss, American author

“We spend January 1st walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives ... not looking for flaws, but for potential.” — Ellen Goodman, American journalist

***

Whatever approach you take to a new year and personal improvement, may we all pledge, promise, resolve or just try really hard to listen better, care more and treat each other like we’d want to be treated.