Editorial, 1/1: Redistricting must become a nonpartisan effort for state

The last time the Nebraska Legislature was tasked with redistricting, it botched the job mightily by allowing politics and naked partisanship to be its guiding principles.

We can only hope that our elected leaders in the officially nonpartisan body will be better at that task this year than they were in 2011.

Consider this when determining just how vital a function redistricting is: There isn't a single senator in the Nebraska Legislature likely to be seated the next time this issue comes up. And yet, the decisions made regarding redistricting will have long-term ramifications for everyone.

It's time to figure out a better way.

The process needs to be improved by taking it away from politicians and putting those responsibilities into the hands of a nonpartisan agency or commission where partisan benefit is not the factor it is today.

A handful of states have created independent nonpartisan agencies to remove from this task. Though that's easier said than done, gerrymandering -- the skewing of district boundaries for political gain -- should have no place in this formula.