Tyler Cowen: This school year can't repeat the last

As the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads, many parents are worried that their public schools will not fully reopen this fall. That would be a serious unforced error — and the mere possibility of it is evidence that America is not thinking rationally about risk.

Granted, the issue is complicated, with different risk factors and behavioral expectations for kindergartners compared to high-school students. And there are options between a pre-pandemic status quo ante and complete remote learning.

Still, it may be helpful to focus on one simple question (which does not yield a simple answer): How many student deaths are you willing to accept to have schools open again and operating at full capacity?

Is it 100? 300? 1,000? Or maybe zero? Might a few dramatic cases of “long COVID” be enough to halt reopening?

It is hard for a politician or school board member to raise their hand and say: “I am willing to let [fill in the number] of children die to get schools fully reopened.” In other words, the very act of debating the question makes it hard to answer. And given the prominence of COVID as a news story, the question will invariably be considered in explicit and emotional terms.