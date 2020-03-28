Trudy Rubin: US should emulate South Korea's model on coronavirus response

South Korean officials, chastened by the country's bad experience in 2015 with the MERS virus, pressed private companies to develop test kits in late January, as soon as China released the genetic code of the virus. The tests were distributed by the hundreds of thousands by early February. Government officials opened hundreds of testing centers, including drive-thru stations and walk-in centers, where health workers administered throat swabs.

With more than 300,000 tests, South Korea has a per capita rate more than 40 times that of the U.S., reports the New York Times.

As for health workers who do the testing, the Korean government ensured that they had the equipment they needed. "The government intervened to prevent profiteering and asked (private) companies to supply equipment at a certain price," says Suchan Chae, a former member of the National Assembly of Korea and economist at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. "Hospitals and medical providers have no problem getting masks."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the Seoul government moved quickly on containing the disease, "they did not require companies to shut down," Chae told me by phone from Seoul. "Many big companies switched to remote work, and many small companies decreased activities because of the slowdown, but they were not forced to do so."