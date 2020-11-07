Trudy Rubin: U.S. image takes beating

Long a leading Russian opposition journalist, Albats was editor of a superb investigative news magazine until the Kremlin put it out of business. Albats has survived all kinds of pressures, including an explosive device left in her car, but has never lost her hopes that democracy will one day come to Russia. Despite Trump's disturbingly cozy relationship with Vladimir Putin, she retained her belief in the American model — until now.

Watching the confusing patchwork of election rules, state by state, county by county, and the struggle over voter suppression and absentee ballots, she told me, "This is exactly what the Russian authorities use as an argument against democracy. They tell Russians, 'Do you really want this mess?'"

On Tuesday evening, Albats found it hard to believe Trump had won over nearly half the country, whatever the final results. "After four years, when this president lied to the American people about COVID-19, how is it possible so many voted for Trump, given what he did?" she asked. "I thought America was capable of learning from its own mistakes, a lesson America has given over and over to the world. But now I understand it is not."

Albats was pained that Trump had said not a word about the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, or the ongoing struggle by Belarusian democrats against a dictator.