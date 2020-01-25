Trudy Rubin: Two-state solution all but dead

Understanding this, some Palestinians are adopting the one-state concept. They want to fight for full rights within one state, an argument they believe will attract more international backers.

Ironically, the Trump administration has effectively joined the one-state camp.

The U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, endorses the Israeli concept of annexation on the West Bank. And President Trump carelessly told journalists: "I am looking at two-state, and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like," during a Netanyahu visit to the White House.

Whether or not Kushner releases his peace plan, it's clear it won't promote a two-state solution, or focus on any political solution. If Netanyahu remains in office, he will need to annex the Jordan Valley, and Israeli settlements, quickly in order to maintain his coalition. Even if Gantz wins and drops his annexationist pledges, no one expects a revival of serious peace talks or a cessation of settlement expansion.

No wonder many analysts and scholars, including those who have supported the two-state idea for decades, have concluded that the two-state idea is dead.