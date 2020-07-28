Trudy Rubin: Trump follows autocrats' playbook

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump is taking a page straight out of the strongman's playbook by sending federal forces into Democrat-led cities, where governors and mayors neither need nor want them.

From Syria, to Egypt, to Russia and Hong Kong, I have seen this playbook in operation. The strategy goes like this: Despots stoke violence and civil strife to scare their people into supporting leaders who would "protect" them.

If protests are peaceful, autocrats reject compromise and provoke chaos, as an excuse to unleash their own violence. If protests draw on, and the public grows weary, autocrats move in as saviors, threatening force against any remaining resisters.

This was the strategy used to crush civic protests in the Middle East, Russia, and Hong Kong over the past decade and up to the present.

Yet I never expected to see Trump try to enact this playbook here.

The Trump version already exceeds a "wag the dog" effort to distract from his abject failure with COVID-19. And it differs from "law and order" campaigns we have seen in this country before.

Yes, his strategy is directly linked to the release of dark Trump campaign ads that falsely portray U.S. cities as overrun by mob violence.