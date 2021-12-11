Trudy Rubin: Can Biden, NATO stop Putin in Ukraine?

The video summit between President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin didn’t resolve the most dangerous foreign policy crisis so far for the Biden presidency: Can the United States and its NATO partners prevent Russia from taking over Ukraine by force?

Amazingly, no one is yet certain whether Putin has massed nearly 100,000 Russian troops on three borders of Ukraine with the intent to invade – or is using them to pressure the West into consigning that country to Russian domination.

“We still do not believe President Putin has made a decision,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told the press after the video call on Tuesday.

But the fact that the video call was held on Dec. 7 – the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor – is truly symbolic. If Putin can take control of a European country by threatening or using force, it will erase the principles of international conduct that have kept peace in Europe since World War II. “The international system will be set back decades,” Admiral James Stavridis told MSNBC.

China would certainly take keen notice in deciding whether to move on Taiwan. And NATO’s remaining cache, following on the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, would be gone.