Trudy Rubin: Biden's first 100 days solid on foreign policy

* China policy: B+

On China, a policy still in development, it would be fairer to give an incomplete. But so far, contrary to the GOP mantra of Biden as “soft” on China, Biden has been tough in a far shrewder way than Trump.

Biden recognizes that a coherent China strategy must extend beyond exporting more soybeans and imposing trade sanctions (he hasn’t lifted Trump’s but is working on a smarter trade policy). To compete with China, America needs far better infrastructure, a huge public and private investment in R&D for cutting-edge technologies and a functional government.

Not yet clear is where Biden sets red lines on the explosive issue of Taiwan or the South China Sea, and how he can, or should, back up his human rights demands on Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

* Russia relationship: A+

What a relief to have a president who doesn’t fawn over Vladimir Putin. Biden has talked tough on Ukraine and imposed sanctions where needed, although he has yet to convince Germany to harden its stance toward the Kremlin. One can only hope he’ll tell Putin face to face that the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison will poison their relationship for good.

* Ending Afghanistan war: C-