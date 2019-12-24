Ruth Marcus: Can there be impartial justice?

In an era of reflexive tribalism, at a moment of maximal partisanship, how should we understand the meaning of the oath that 100 senators will soon take to do "impartial justice" in the impeachment trial of President Trump? Is the oath meaningless blather glossing over the certainty of a pre-ordained conclusion -- or can it serve some useful function notwithstanding that reality?

It would be naïve to expect that impartial justice means justice untainted by political considerations. The framers entrusted the consequential decision of whether to remove a duly elected president from office to a political body. The requirement of a two-thirds vote of those present for conviction constituted a tacit acknowledgment that political considerations could not be removed; the super-majority requirement was a way to work around the natural human temptation to side with one's own team.

It would be naïve, as well, to imagine that impartial justice connotes the open mind with which an ordinary juror approaches an ordinary criminal trial. In that situation, jurors would be stricken if they had a stake in the outcome of the case, a relationship with one of the parties, or pre-existing conclusions about the guilt or innocence of the accused.