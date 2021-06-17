Ruben Navarrettte: The magic is in the mix

The movie -- based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Broadway musical -- is a triumph, and a source of cultural pride for many Latinos.

For this Mexican American, it was also a tutorial. It taught me a lesson. You see, I loved the Broadway show about the Upper Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights and the working-class folks who live there.

Even so -- given that Miranda is of Puerto Rican descent and was born in Washington Heights, and I'm a Mexican American who was born in Central California -- I had my doubts that the film would speak to me.

All of which brings us to three words that could help make the world a better place if more columnists learned to say them more often: I was wrong.

Time and again in the film, I recognized myself -- and my friends and family -- in the people who try to scratch out an existence in The Heights. The characters are Latino Americans who can trace their ancestry to the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Mexico and elsewhere. But they blend together seamlessly into one community.