Ruben Navarrettte: Tables turn for workers

The reality is more complex. Many of those Americans who may be reluctant to return to work may be afraid to contract COVID-19 or lack child care or want to earn more or prefer to continue to work from home.

Then there is the fractured relationship. I suspect that many workers don't like employers as much as they once did.

These things go in cycles. Right now, it's a worker's market. Job applicants and existing employees have the leverage. But it wasn't that long ago that the tables were turned, and it was an employer's market.

I was laid off from my last full-time newspaper job in 2010, after escaping three other earlier rounds of layoffs. The year before I left, my colleagues and I were told that -- because of corporate belt-tightening -- we were getting docked 20% of our pay and giving up one week's vacation. The company just tore up our existing deals and told us to take it or leave it. The job market was bleak at the time -- especially for newspapers. So I took it. A year later, I was let go along with dozens of other journalists.

During the pandemic, many employers acted terribly. They put workers at risk of contracting COVID-19, and then laid them off when business dropped -- leaving millions without salary or health care. When workers lost their homes, many employers seemed to say: "It's not my problem."