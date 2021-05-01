Ruben Navarrettte: Chauvin verdict still not cause for joy

No, what really troubles me is that -- in a criminal justice system made up of police, prosecutors, and judges that has undeniably yielded countless "losses" for Black Americans -- Chauvin's guilty verdict is being treated by some as a "win."

I understand that instinct. The losses have been profound, the miscarriages of justice countless. And you'd have to be blind, or in deep denial, to not see that there is a schism between police and Black men. Some might even call it a war.

Recently, the Black news site, NewsOne, counted the Black men and boys killed by police over the last decade. It stopped counting when the figure reached 109. There are times when it seems like there is a shooting every week.

When police officers fire their weapon, they are no doubt coached to say they were afraid for their lives. It's called the "fear defense." That claim doesn't hold water in cases like that of Andrew Brown Jr., a father of 10 who was recently killed by police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Brown was shot five times, including once in the back of the head, as he attempted to flee officers who were trying to serve an arrest warrant.

Still, a guilty verdict in a criminal case ought to be about only two things: the facts and the law. It shouldn't be about wins and losses.