Ruben Navarrettte: A lesson in free speech

Lopez's parents came from Mexico. And this was his small way of showing them respect and thanking them for making his education possible.

What happened next should never happen. Not in this country. A widely circulated video of the graduation ceremony shows Lopez pausing as he reaches out to shake the hand of Principal Penny Crooks. The student engages in a brief conversation with Crooks who -- according to Lopez's family -- ordered him to remove the flag. Lopez refused. He kept the flag on and walked across the stage.

I love this kid. I was born in the United States, just like both my parents and three of my grandparents. My great-grandparents were Tejanos who didn't cross a border as much as a border crossed them. I'm more American than most of the jerks who tell me to "Go back to Mexico!" And even so, I gotta say: This kid screams "American." My tribe is ornery, and it doesn't respond well to being pushed around and told what to do. This little troublemaker fits right in.

Crooks didn't see it that way. While the graduate did receive an empty diploma book on stage, he was supposed to pick up his personalized diploma the next day. But school officials refused to give it to him, claiming that Lopez had violated the graduation ceremony's "dress code."