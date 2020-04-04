Ruben Navarrette: ZIP code is destiny with disease

Elsewhere, it's state vs. state. Rhode Island wants to keep out New Yorkers, while Florida is trying to stop people from entering from Louisiana. If you have out-of-state license plates, expect a state trooper to pull you over and ask you how you're feeling.

Trump wants the governors to take the lead in combating the virus. But, in a recent conference call with state leaders, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told Trump that the states need the federal government to call the plays.

The states should be careful what they wish for. People are now debating whether there should be a heavy-handed nationwide lockdown, if Americans don't get a lot better at keeping their distance -- and fast. Maybe there should be. The virus doesn't respect state boundaries. So why should those boundaries get in the way of public health?

Of course, local and state governments are better equipped to handle enforcement, hand out services, run hospitals, deal with the homeless and do a bunch of other things that the federal government can't or won't do.

For the most part, Washington should defer to the localities; not the other way around.