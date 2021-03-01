Ruben Navarrette: You're on your own, partner

Most Texans never gave a thought to the Electric Reliability Council Of Texas, which operates the electric grid and manages the deregulated energy market for 75% of the state. Turns out, ERCOT isn't very reliable at delivering electricity, and many of its board members don't live in Texas.

The breakdown of Texas is complicated. Here you have a supposedly "pro-business" state that - when it comes to serving and protecting its own citizens -- can't take care of business.

It's not enough to say that Texans woke up this month in a Third World Country. Without electricity or running water, many of them found themselves in a whole other century.

Think about all the people, and businesses, who -- over the last 10 years -- fled California and other high-tax states to move to Texas, because it has no state income tax. Welcome to State Economics 101. No state income tax means the state runs on a shoestring. Sometimes, the string snaps. When that happens, see above. You're on your own, partner.

Republican officials in Texas have spent the last 30 years creating their own religion out of self-reliance, smaller government, lower taxes.

Texans are so tough that they go it alone. They don't need a hand up from the government. That's for the wimps and in the high-tax blue states.

How did that work out for y'all?

Ruben Navarrette writes for the Washington Post.

