Ruben Navarrette: White privilege is real

Some white people think that because they personally haven't had it easy in life, or because they grew up poor, or because they've lost jobs or homes, that they don't qualify for white privilege. What they miss is that white privilege is NOT about how life has treated you but how society, and its institutions -- like the police -- treat you.

For me, white privilege means going to elementary school and not being tracked into less challenging classes because of your surname or skin color, and not being subjected to a disproportionate amount of discipline. It means going to high school and not having your guidance counselor try to dissuade you from applying to an Ivy League school because he doesn't think you'll get in, or -- when you do get in -- having white friends gripe that you were only accepted because of affirmative action. It means going to a prestigious and predominantly white university feeling at ease, confident that you belong there, and not feeling like you have to educate white classmates about the minority experience. And finally, in the workforce, it means being paid what you're worth, promoted like white people, and not being treated as second-class by both liberals and conservatives who want to put you in your place.