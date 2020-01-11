Ruben Navarrette: When one is targeted, we all are

Many Americans have turned inward and stopped worrying about the heavy load carried by fellow citizens. Our national motto used to be: "E pluribus unum (out of many, one)." Now it has become: "It's not my problem."

But desperate times call for a collective response. We need to speak with one voice and say loud and clear: "Enough!"

This new year, Americans all need to join together and make the same resolution: We need to resolve to be more empathetic to those who are targeted, picked on or even killed not because of what they do, but simply because of who they are.

Think about that. We're taught by our parents -- if we're lucky -- that our decisions and actions have consequences. You want to avoid pain, loss and suffering, and have relatively smooth sailing through life? Make better choices, we're told. You'll be fine.

But what if you're not fine? What if you're singled out and preyed upon because of the color of your skin, who you love or how you worship?

Racism. Anti-Semitism. Islamophobia. Nativism. Homophobia. These cancers are all around us, afflicting one group after another.