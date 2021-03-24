Ruben Navarrette: What kind of parent ...?

The answer is complicated. And if sanctimonious Americans can get past their instinct to feel superior to anyone south of the U.S.-Mexico border, we might find our way to a decent answer.

What kind of parent …

It's probably a parent -- often a mother -- who is deeply religious and believes that God will protect and watch over the child. CBS News' Mireya Villarreal has been doing first-rate reporting on the current migrant border crisis -- both on the border, and within the caravan as it passes through Mexico. She interviewed one 10-year-old boy from Honduras who was taking the trip alone. He wasn't scared, he told the reporter, because "God was looking after him."

What kind of parent …

It's likely a parent who feels she has only bad choices. If not the caravan, then she can wait and see if the violent criminal gangs that run El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras make good on their threats to sexually assault her daughter and recruit her son as a pre-adolescent soldier in their army. They're not asking. Refuse, and they'll burn down your house with the whole family in it without a second thought.

What kind of parent …