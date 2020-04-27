Ruben Navarrette: We're not living in bubbles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For Americans, here is the problem: The coronavirus is much smarter than we are.

Judging from those who want to re-open the economy before it is safe -- like a stubborn patient who tries to bolt from a hospital while still connected to an IV -- many of our citizens are dumber than a box of rocks.

Exhibit A: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia. If you feel the need to get a tattoo, a manicure or a workout during this pandemic, head to the Peach State. Kemp is opening those businesses this week. Coming soon: restaurants and movie theaters.

That last one makes a lot of sense. All I can think about is sitting for two hours in a dark room next to dozens of strangers with limited air flow. It's not like you can see thousands of movies in the safety of your own home. Why doesn't someone invent a way to do that?

Even President Trump disagrees with Kemp's decision to open up the Georgia economy, although Trump says that governors can make up their own minds. Texas and Florida are also opening up. Federalism is, it turns out, a suicide pact for some.

The good news is that it is the customer -- and not Kemp -- who will decide when it's safe to have lunch or go shopping.