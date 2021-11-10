Ruben Navarrette: Vaccines aren't the enemy

Now we see one of the major problems baked into this country: Too many Americans want to have their cake and eat it too.

It's as if someone sat down Generation X and the millennials -- those who are now between the ages of 25 and 56 -- and told them early on that the way to win the game of life was to enjoy all the benefits without incurring any of the costs.

Want to be a police officer? Awesome. You'll get civil service protection so you can't be fired on a whim, guaranteed raises thanks to a strong union and a gold-plated pension when you retire. There's just one catch. We're going to need you to roll up your sleeve.

See, the job is to protect and serve. And you can't very well protect the public while running the risk of exposing them to a deadly virus that has already killed more than 750,000 Americans since March 2020.

Some people want the perks of being a public sector employee, but not the poke.

While there are still no national statistics showing the vaccination rate for America's first responders, individual police and fire departments across the country have reported figures far below the national rate of adults who have had at least one dose -- which stands at 77%.