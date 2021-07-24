Ruben Navarrette: U.S. can't let Cubans down

Over three decades of writing about immigrants and refugees, I've been called all sorts of names by both conservatives and liberals. Yet I can say with certainty that one thing I've never been called is "adorable."

Until this week. That's when -- eager to learn about the current unrest in Cuba, which is experiencing its largest protests since the 1959 revolution -- I called an old friend who happens to be a Cuban American living in Miami.

Even as a Mexican American who was raised in the Southwest, I have always felt a special kinship with Cuban Americans.

It began in the 1980s when I noticed that the White racists who were pushing "official English" (read: anti-Spanish) laws in California were doing the same thing in Florida.

I felt it again in 2000 during the international custody battle over Elián González, who fishermen found floating in an inner tube off the coast of Fort Lauderdale. The 5-year-old boy escaped Cuba with his mother, who died during the journey. Elián's father, Juan Miguel, wanted the United States to hand over the boy. Many Mexican Americans supported the father because they value family. But many Cuban Americans thought Elián should remain with relatives in the United States because they value freedom. I sided with the latter.