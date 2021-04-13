Ruben Navarrette: Two takes on one law

As Americans bicker over Georgia's new voting statute, I can't tell if we're all talking about the same law.

Supporters insist the legislation is simply about preventing voter fraud, preserving election integrity and making sure every vote counts.

That sounds lovely. But it's fiction.

What the Georgia law is really about is resisting demographic changes in the Peach State (which is now 10% Latino and 60% African American). It's about protecting White Republicans by discouraging non-whites from voting. And it's about calling attention away from the embarrassing fact that Republicans couldn't deliver a GOP-controlled state to Donald Trump in November, and that Georgia then went on to lose two Senate seats in runoffs in January.

Democrats could have stopped right there, made that argument and said nothing else. What fun would that be? Of course, they went further. They oversold their outrage and made themselves look silly.

President Joe Biden has previously called the Georgia law "Jim Crow on steroids." Lat week, Biden doubled down on hyperbole when he said "these new Jim Crow laws are just antithetical to who we are."

That sounds awful. But it's just more fiction.

Here's the truth.