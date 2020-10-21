Ruben Navarrette: Tough job for Latino voters

First, there are the numbers. This year, for the first time, Latinos represent the largest group of eligible non-white voters. As many as 15 million Latinos are expected to cast ballots. Just as importantly, nearly two-thirds of Latinos are Mexican or Mexican American, and they're notorious swing voters who register as Democrats but are independent-minded enough to vote for Republicans that are to their liking.

Then, there is geography. The crucial battleground states that allegedly pick presidents aren't limited to Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. They also include Florida, Arizona and Nevada, which are home to many Latino voters. Other too-close-to-call states include Georgia, Virginia and North Carolina, where much of the population growth over the last 20 years has been due to Latinos.

Finally, there's Donald Trump. No matter who the Democrats nominated, this election was always going to be a referendum on him. So who better to decide the fate of the Demagogue-in-Chief than his favorite Boogeyman. Trump wouldn't be president if he hadn't convinced enough Americans in 2016 that Latinos were scary and dangerous, and that he alone could protect White Americans from the Brown menace.