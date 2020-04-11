Ruben Navarrette: Thinking harder about race

"I obviously think that being racist is not a good thing," Yang wrote. "But saying 'Don't be racist toward Asians' won't work."

He's right. We need solutions, not sermons.

"We Asian Americans need to embrace and show our American-ness in ways we never have before," he continued. "We need to step up, help our neighbors, donate gear, vote, wear red white and blue, volunteer, fund aid organizations, and do everything in our power to accelerate the end of this crisis. We should show without a shadow of a doubt that we are Americans who will do our part for our country in this time of need. ... We are not the virus, but we can be part of the cure."

Speaking of sermons, that's a beauty, eh? You can see why some critics were quick to accuse Yang of blaming the victim, and failing to acknowledge that Asian Americans are just as patriotic as any other variety of Americans.

The part about patriotism is a bum rap. In his piece, Yang was careful to note that, after the Empire of Japan attacked the United States at Pearl Harbor, Japanese Americans volunteered for military duty in World War II at the highest levels to show that they too were Americans. Thousands of them served in Europe as part of the famed 442nd Regimental Combat Team, which became the most highly decorated group of soldiers in World War II.