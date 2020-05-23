Ruben Navarrette: There's virtue in fear

It's a family tradition. Raised the son of a cop, it was fear of my old man that kept me away from alcohol and drugs. In the 1950s, fear kept my dad and his four brothers out of trouble because they were terrified of my grandfather, who did not believe in sparing the rod.

Now that I'm married, it's fear -- of my wife -- that helps make me a good and faithful husband. If more men and women had more fear, we'd have a better society full of longer marriages and stronger families.

As America takes baby steps toward reopening non-essential businesses -- driven not by science but by the fact that we're tired of making sacrifices -- there is a tug-of-war going on, and fear is tugging at both ends.

At one end, fear is pulling us toward the idea of reopening the economy as completely and as quickly as possible because we're afraid of losing jobs, businesses and livelihoods.

At the other end, fear is driving the argument that we should go slow and delay much of the planned reopening until more counties and states demonstrate that infection rates are actually going down.

Which version of fear will win out is still unclear, although the reopen side of this tug-of-war is clearly gaining traction.