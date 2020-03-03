Ruben Navarrette: The myth of sanctuary cities

Activists were concerned that ICE planned to use the records to initiate deportation proceedings, and they claimed that the subpoenas undermined the spirit of SB54 -- the so-called sanctuary state law that supposedly prevents local law enforcement agencies from being overly cooperative with federal immigration officials.

Nonetheless, the sheriff's department complied with the subpoenas. As well it should have.

As Sheriff Bill Gore told reporters, the department had no choice. SB54 was written broadly enough to allow for such cooperation.

There's a big difference between giving ICE agents carte-blanche access to the county jail so they can go "fishing" for dark-skinned inmates who might be in the country illegally and honoring legitimate federal subpoenas for the records of specific individuals.

Anyway, in what has been an underreported part of this story, local sheriffs don't want bad guys in their communities in the first place. They're more than eager to hand them over to ICE -- if they can do so without running afoul of state law.

Gore confirmed as much.