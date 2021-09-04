Ruben Navarrette: The hard reality of hard work

In the spring and summer, thousands of Central Americans trekked to the United States and lined up at the U.S.-Mexico border. And now thousands of equally desperate Afghans are being flown to the United States to start new lives -- far away from the terror of the Taliban.

No matter where they come from, refugees don't usually want handouts. All they ask for is the chance to work hard, punch a timecard and earn enough money to support their families. The same jobs that Americans pass up, refugees are happy to gobble up.

America is seen around the world as a safe haven that takes in people who never had a fair shake in their own countries and gives them a chance to succeed in a new one. It's too bad that Americans sometimes have difficulty seeing their own country -- this magical place -- in that light.

Meanwhile, over the course of 18 months of battling the coronavirus, many Americans have proven to be a recalcitrant bunch of spoiled brats. Millions of them don't like being told what to do, even if doing what they're told saves their lives and the lives of fellow Americans.

Forget about "E pluribus unum" (Out of many, one). After a year of people thinking they're smarter than the scientists and resisting COVID restriction protocols, the new national motto is: "You're not the boss of me!"