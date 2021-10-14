Ruben Navarrette: The fate of Facebook

I also found believable Haugen's accusation that "when Facebook is directly asked questions as important as how do you impact the health and safety of our children, they mislead and they choose to mislead and misdirect."

I cover politicians for a living. I've seen the dark side of human behavior. In some professions, "mislead" and "misdirect" are standard operating procedure.

Yet at other times during her testimony, Haugen careened off the rails. Like when she accused Facebook of aiming to "deepen divides, destabilize democracies, and make young girls and women feel bad about their bodies."

Facebook is dividing America? So we Americans -- White and Black, immigrant and native, rich and poor -- were getting along swimmingly until Zuckerberg turned his Harvard dorm room into Dr. Frankenstein's laboratory on the Charles River? Is that what happened?

And democracies are being destabilized from Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California? Haugen blamed the company for unrest in Ethiopia and Myanmar. So, in those tumultuous places, citizens are threatening to overthrow their government not because they're fed up with repressive policies but because someone posted something inflammatory on Facebook? That's convenient for foreign governments to claim if they want to duck responsibility for inspiring revolution.