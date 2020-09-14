Ruben Navarrette: Stop fighting over fires

I'm heartsick. Every one of these fires is about more than burnt acreage. It's about people who lose their homes and communities that lose their bearings.

But I'm also angry.

I'm not angry at Mother Nature. In states like Nevada or Arizona, it's been hot in the summer since "summer" was invented.

I'm also not angry over the fact, in California, a decade of drought has dried out mountains of brush and turned it into kindling.

But I am fed up with my fellow Californians and other westerners -- on both sides of the ideological divide -- who don't have the self-control to resist the impulse to interrupt all this human suffering to insert their own political ad.

On talk radio, through social media and in letters to local newspapers, the one thing we have an abundance of in the West is pettiness.

The only narratives that people are interested in are the ones that advance what they already believe.

On the Right, conservatives are blaming the fires on environmentalists, who have worked for years to prevent logging and the removing of excess brush out of affection for the same trees that are now, ironically, burning to the ground.