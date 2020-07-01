Ruben Navarrette: Still committed to America

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After all these years, I still love her. Even if I haven't told her in a while. She's hurting right now, and she probably needs to hear it. I'm lucky. She's the whole package. Her beauty, strength, wisdom and compassion are second to none. She's got a good heart.

She's not perfect. She has flaws. In fact, she'll break your heart. Emotionally, there are times when she is a wreck. She has mood swings and outbursts. At times, she withholds her affection. But I cherish her because of her wrinkles, blemishes and shortcomings -- not in spite of them. Besides, most of the time, she recognizes when she does something wrong. She'll admit it, and she'll make it right. I respect that.

It's time to show her some affection, appreciation and gratitude. She earned it. And, like I said, these are hard days. This Fourth of July, in between cookouts and coronavirus, remember to give love to America -- even as some of your fellow Americans are getting on your last nerve. While I adore this nation, there were times over the last few months when I didn't recognize her. I thought: "Where did my country go?"

It's tempting to say that America is broken. She's not broken. Her institutions need to be overhauled. But she's got good bones. She also has checks and balances that are supposed to keep everyone honest.