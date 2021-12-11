Ruben Navarrette: Solution is on doorstep

Meanwhile, Democrats told us that the labor shortage was all about greedy employers who refused to pay workers a so-called living wage. Increase paychecks, liberals argued, and people would flock to fill existing job openings. In many industries -- most notably, fast-food restaurants -- employers raised wages dramatically. They even offered cash incentives to anyone who would simply fill out an application to work. And guess what we got for all that trouble? More job openings.

The world is upside down. It is usually at times of job scarcity that U.S. policy makers move aggressively to keep out new immigrants and expel those who are already in the United States.

Perhaps the most notorious example of this phenomenon occurred during the Great Depression, during which the U.S. unemployment rate soared as high as 25%. In what became known as the Mexican Repatriation, hundreds of thousands of Mexicans and Mexican Americans living in the United States were sent to Mexico from 1929 to 1939. Incredibly, an estimated 40% to 60% of the individuals who were deported -- most of them children -- were U.S. citizens! So much for legality.