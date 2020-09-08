Ruben Navarrette: Seeing labor with 2020 vision

What good does it do to declare jobs like waiting tables or cleaning offices "essential" work while we continue to underpay, and thus undervalue, those who perform those jobs? Essential should mean well-compensated.

Lately, I've been thinking about what I should tell my teenage kids about what they're seeing happen before their eyes. I want them to know what my parents taught me - that all honest work has value, and blue-collar workers should be respected as much as white-collar workers. But I also want to inspire them to study hard, go to college, pay their dues, and aim for what previous generation used to call "good jobs."

In my parents' day, a good job was simply one that let you escape field work and put you in an office with air conditioning. From there, if you could get a raise or promotion now and then, that was just gravy.

For me, it's a job that lets you follow your passion and use your gifts to make people think the kinds of thoughts that make them uncomfortable. It's work that makes a difference and leaves the world better than you found it.

Who knows what my kids will, one day, consider a good job. That'll be for them to define. But I hope it goes beyond acquiring money and fame. Neither one lasts for very long. I hope they aspire to something bigger.

On the subject of jobs, labor, and employment, there seems to be a lot more to think about. And Labor Day is the right time to sort it out.

Ruben Navarrette writes for the Washington Post.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0