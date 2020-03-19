Ruben Navarrette: Sanders won't go quietly

Is that so? Well, I can think of at least one especially thorny issue that Sanders has avoided like, well, the coronavirus. It's an issue that grew out of the immigration debate, and it threatens to tear apart the Democratic coalition.

An underreported facet of the immigration debate is the constant friction between working-class whites and Latino immigrants. Many in the former group want fewer foreign workers because they fear competition, and they're convinced that immigrants will work for lower wages. Meanwhile, the latter group wants more foreign workers, because they recognize that many jobs won't get done without them and think hard work ought to be rewarded.

And guess who finds himself smack dab in the middle? Bernie Sanders.

Even having this discussion causes severe heartburn for Democrats. That explains why so many of them -- including Sanders -- would just as soon gloss over it. Sanders isn't able to do that, however, because he has stuck his neck out and aggressively pandered to both sides of the debate. And no politician wants to referee a fight between rival tribes of supporters.

Sanders must explain to his fellow Americans how he went from hardline Nativist Bernie to the person Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., calls "Tío Bernie."