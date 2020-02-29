Ruben Navarrette: Sanders' gamble pays off

Fine. So why would any fiscal conservative in Nevada who wants to get things done show love to a self-described "democratic socialist" who has accomplished nothing in Washington and now wants to give the government control of the nation's health care system?

Sanders owes much of his victory to Latinos, who make up 30% of the population and about a fifth of eligible voters. According to entrance polls, the Vermont senator raked in 51% of the Latino vote and won over a whopping 72% of Latinos under 30.

The vast majority of Latinos in the state -- almost 70% -- are Mexican or Mexican American, who generally favor less restrictive immigration policies and support giving the undocumented a pathway to earned legal status. That population is also famous for worshiping at the altar of youth when deciding for whom to vote. They have shown a preference for presidential candidates in their 40s, including John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Got it. Who would have predicted that a group like this would have anointed as their champion a 78-year-old with a history of neglecting Latino concerns while serving in both the House and the Senate? Someone who also opposed -- in voting against a 2007 immigration compromise bill -- what immigration restrictionists deride as "amnesty" for undocumented immigrants.