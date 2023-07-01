It’s as if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has gathered up every hateful and half-baked scheme ever concocted to keep immigrants out of this nation of immigrants and used them to piece together his platform on one of America’s most divisive topics.

In an attempt to claim the immigration issue as his own, DeSantis sent Florida National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border and shipped refugees from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. He also helped push through Florida Senate Bill 1718, which will take effect on July 1. It limits social services for undocumented immigrants, nullifies driver’s licenses issued to undocumented people by other states and requires hospitals that receive Medicaid to check a patient’s immigration status. The law also makes transporting undocumented immigrants—which could mean giving someone a ride to work—a felony, punishable by fines and jail time.

The latest terrible, horrible, no good, very bad idea from the Republican presidential candidate is a proposed ban on “birthright citizenship” for children born on U.S. soil to undocumented immigrants.

DeSantis needs to do his homework. He looks foolish and out of step with the times when he rehashes ideas that have long been debated, discredited and discarded.

There are those Republicans who think birthright citizenship is settled law, and they don’t want to be part of an ugly fight that is likely to cost them the support of moderates and independents. Besides, going after innocent kids—to punish their parents—is a good way of blowing up every bridge the GOP has built to Latino voters. The top three issues for America’s largest minority are family, family and family.

At one point, wasn’t there a political party that touted itself as a champion of family values? Whatever happened to those folks?

Of course, other Republicans will applaud DeSantis for fighting a battle they support—on principle, if nothing else.

Silly rabbit, Republicans don’t have principles. The party is filled with self-proclaimed “originalists” or “strict constructionists” who insist that the Constitution must not be tinkered with. Yet if doing so would advance their political objectives or win them a few seats in Congress, there are those Republicans who can’t wait to fiddle with the Constitution.

For the past 15 years, a parade of GOP lawmakers, governors and candidates have threatened to change the 14th Amendment to eliminate birthright citizenship. At issue is a portion of Section 1, which dictates that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.” Some Republicans are miffed that “all persons” includes the U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants.

Those are the rules. The parents might be in the country illegally, but, if they have a child on U.S. soil, that child is a U.S. citizen and guaranteed all the privileges and legal protections that go with the status.

It’s a beautiful tradition worth preserving. It’s one of the things that separates the United States from other countries, and one of the reasons it is a superpower. This nation’s greatest strength is its people, and we need the occasional infusion of U.S.-born children of immigrants who will grow to love America because of what it gave them—and their parents.

Yet Republicans, who treat this country like a private club, want to scrap that part of the 14th Amendment and replace it with more-restrictive language that excludes U.S.-born children of the undocumented.

Meanwhile, DeSantis’s poll numbers are in free fall. The more Republican voters see of him, the less they like him. I can’t imagine why.

Put it all together, and chances are that birthright citizenship will be around a lot longer than DeSantis’s ill-fated White House bid.