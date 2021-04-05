Ruben Navarrette: Problem not all Biden's

Thousands of migrants -- ranging from entire families to unaccompanied minors -- are coming from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador in the hopes that they'll be able to demonstrate enough "credible fear" to be declared refugees by Uncle Sam.

Is that all? Fear is about the only thing these people have plenty of. It was put there by ruthless gangs who extort money from good people, and then kill those who can't pay. Suddenly, America -- this land of immigrants that has, in truth, never liked immigrants -- began to look pretty good.

The American Dream has been reduced to simply being allowed to work in the United States, where they might have the privilege of cleaning up after Americans, when they're not busy raising our kids or cooking our food or caring for our elderly.

That's the real story, the one the media always misses and the politicians deliberately ignore. That's who caused much of the turmoil on the border: U.S. employers. They are never held to account, yet they're the ones who showed these people a path out of the violence and desperation of Central America.

Some Americans might not be able to connect the dots between the immigrants of yesterday and refugees of today. But it's not difficult.